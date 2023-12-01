Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 4,193,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,579,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
