Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Humacyte Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ HUMAW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMAW. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Humacyte by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

