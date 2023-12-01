Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 0.4% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.19.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $14.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.77. 937,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $463.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.