Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 370.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 0.8% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $454,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $14,041,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 105.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 130.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 268,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.