Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Invests $1.07 Million in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in VectivBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VectivBio by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in VectivBio by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VectivBio by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

VectivBio stock remained flat at $16.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. VectivBio Holding AG has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

