Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Airbnb makes up 0.5% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.84.

Airbnb Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.45. 3,099,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,636 shares of company stock valued at $70,420,734. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.