Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Sells 17,400 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC decreased its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,288,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 285,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Globalstar by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,521 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 705.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar Price Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT:GSAT remained flat at $1.59 during midday trading on Friday. 4,091,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
