HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.39

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.30. HUYA shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 168,237 shares traded.
HUYA Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $815.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.67.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HUYA
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.