HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.39

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.30. HUYA shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 168,237 shares traded.

HUYA Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $815.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.67.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $872,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at $1,560,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of HUYA by 797.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 190,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

