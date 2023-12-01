i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.50

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 13621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £739,250.00, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

