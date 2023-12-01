ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Up 3%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 722,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,941,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 142.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 91.1% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 32,736 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.0% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after acquiring an additional 195,334 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

