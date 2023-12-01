ICON Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $248.87 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 973,669,915 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 973,223,437.159813 with 973,223,077.1232179 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25249324 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $10,219,958.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.