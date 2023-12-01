ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Sells $113,154.72 in Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Theresa Wingrove also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,591.25.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22.
- On Monday, October 16th, Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60.
- On Friday, September 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72.
ImmunoGen Stock Performance
Shares of IMGN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,167,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 471.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $164,398,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,098 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.26 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
