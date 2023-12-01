ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Sells $113,154.72 in Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Theresa Wingrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,591.25.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22.

On Monday, October 16th, Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,167,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 471.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $164,398,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,098 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.26 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

