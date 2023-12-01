ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,465,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 5,530,509 shares.The stock last traded at $29.15 and had previously closed at $29.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $43,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $43,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

