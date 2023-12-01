Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IMVT. Raymond James raised Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMVT

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,415. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Immunovant news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $189,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,961,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,378. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth approximately $6,473,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Immunovant by 163.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Immunovant by 820.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth approximately $24,736,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.