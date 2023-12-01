indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. indie Semiconductor accounts for approximately 2.0% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.36% of indie Semiconductor worth $65,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,645 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 709,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.5% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 855,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,385,000 after acquiring an additional 464,988 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.39. 1,072,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,920. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Get Our Latest Report on INDI

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.