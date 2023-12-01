Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 71,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,884. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 535.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

