Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.81-2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +14-16% yr/yr to $6.74-6.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.82 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.10.

IR opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

