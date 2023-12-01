Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,500 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the October 31st total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,615.0 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of IPXHF remained flat at $13.57 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. Inpex has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

