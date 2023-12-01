Insider Buying: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,397 Shares of Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $23,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,507,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,144,364.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,064 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $209,387.36.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VPV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,438. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 790,187 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,414,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 133,915 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 105,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $711,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.