Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Insider Sells 5,513 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Kondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.24. 45,684,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,699,629. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

