Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Sells 8,714 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Jason Fahr Mills sold 8,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $21,000.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Expensify Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.53. 626,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,479. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $175.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXFY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

