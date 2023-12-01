Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total value of C$619,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$944,499.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FFH stock traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1,247.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,174.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,087.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$763.74 and a one year high of C$1,271.05. The firm has a market cap of C$28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$25.33 by C$16.93. The firm had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 191.7643411 EPS for the current year.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
