Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total value of C$619,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$944,499.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFH stock traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1,247.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,174.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,087.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$763.74 and a one year high of C$1,271.05. The firm has a market cap of C$28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$25.33 by C$16.93. The firm had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 191.7643411 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,511.67.

About Fairfax Financial

Get Free Report

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

