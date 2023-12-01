Insider Selling: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) SVP Sells 16,936 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 16,936 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $763,982.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Koppers Trading Down 0.1 %

KOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 188,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $939.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.84. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 22.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

