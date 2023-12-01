Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Sells 20,539 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 20,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $340,125.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,092,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,903.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 38,340 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $678,234.60.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $921.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 451,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 160,734 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $296,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.