Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Sells 101,768 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 101,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $1,800,275.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 717,574 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,884.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

