Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Sells 54,517 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 54,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $902,801.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 8.8 %

METCB traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 81,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,265. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 524.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

