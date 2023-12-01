Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Sells 39,076 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $427,100.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 272,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,845.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 23,016 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $236,834.64.

On Friday, November 24th, Eugenie Levin sold 16,060 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $158,351.60.

On Thursday, November 16th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $367,314.40.

On Thursday, November 9th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $322,377.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 960 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $7,737.60.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 464,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,800. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

