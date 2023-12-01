Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 13,182 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,305,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,854. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.