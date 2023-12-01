International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Shares Down 7.6%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.03 and last traded at C$15.25. 118,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 142,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPCO shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

