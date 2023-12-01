Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $57.48 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $57.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00012115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,186,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,800,866 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

