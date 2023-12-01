Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 116.2% in November

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the October 31st total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 117,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,608. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.