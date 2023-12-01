Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.375-3.406 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.78.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $571.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.87. Intuit has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $599.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

