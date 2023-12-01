Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 847,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 849,275 shares.The stock last traded at $19.44 and had previously closed at $19.37.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 100,492.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,471,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,299,000 after buying an additional 39,432,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,521,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $34,825,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $16,224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,703.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 396,583 shares during the period.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.