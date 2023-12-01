Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.61

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 609707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

