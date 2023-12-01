Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.64

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.64 and last traded at $84.63, with a volume of 39189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

