Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 112,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 76,450 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after acquiring an additional 758,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after acquiring an additional 407,395 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Stock Performance
Upstart stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 13,046,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. Upstart has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.09.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
