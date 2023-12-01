Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of MDB traded up $19.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.23. 1,614,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,697. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $142.02 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.16 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,654 shares of company stock worth $117,219,266. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

