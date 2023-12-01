Investure LLC Has $29.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investure LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.6% of Investure LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investure LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,333,144 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

