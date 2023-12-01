Investure LLC Sells 125,320 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investure LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 43.1% of Investure LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investure LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $225,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $227.86. 1,906,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,207. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average is $217.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $321.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

