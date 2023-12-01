IOTA Price Hits $0.24 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. IOTA has a market capitalization of $723.53 million and approximately $125.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,038,128,133 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.