IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 23.4% in November

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $6,329,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 187,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 86,943 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 169,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:IRS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,972. The firm has a market cap of $655.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 111.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

