iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,931. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

