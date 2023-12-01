iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.45. 5,552,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,334. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.40.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,862,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,684,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,461,000 after purchasing an additional 860,997 shares during the period.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.