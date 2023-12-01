iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1742 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGIB traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,785. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

