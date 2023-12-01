iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:HYXF)

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2353 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

