iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. 210,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,473. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after buying an additional 945,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 846,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 519,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 237,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 216,016 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

