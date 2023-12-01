iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 1,231,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

