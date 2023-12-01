iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 1,231,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

