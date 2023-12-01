iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Lifted by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.86. 1,272,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

