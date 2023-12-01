iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.60

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1443569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,989 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,542,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

