iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.60

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1443569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
