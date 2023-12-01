iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Plans $0.06 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $22.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,484,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

